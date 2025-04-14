Bridget Nyandoro Was Actually coached to undermine Chamisa

Spread the love

I honestly don’t understand why people still entertain Hopewell Chin’ono @daddyhope

. His relationship with Chamisa and other opposition figures has always been parasitic. He manipulates people, and when he doesn’t get his way, he lashes out—just like he’s done now.

Chamisa is a political genius. He pushed back against Hopewell’s attempts to control the narrative of the opposition. Hopewell wanted to dictate the direction of the opposition movement and when Chamisa didn’t allow that, he turned hostile.

Hopewell’s behavior mimics ZANU-PF tactics—either it’s his way or no way. I’m not necessarily saying he’s officially working with ZANU-PF, but his actions are indistinguishable from theirs. He tried to form a sort of ‘government-in-waiting’ while pretending to be a journalist. But really, he’s more of a political actor, not a journalist.

There’s a network here—Hopewell, Trevor Ncube, and others—who are quietly working to discredit Chamisa. They act like they’re neutral or professional, but their silence is complicit. Hopewell’s mission has always been to destroy any meaningful opposition to ZANU-PF and to elevate alternative figures under his influence.

People close to Chamisa are being bought off—given money or opportunities to turn against him or stay quiet. Some public figures who seemed to speak independently—like Bridget Nyandoro—were actually coached to undermine Chamisa subtly. The idea is to isolate him and present him as weak and unpopular.

But Chamisa is aware. He’s smart and strategic. We’re now starting to see who was aligned with Hopewell’s agenda. Even those who used to block criticism of Hopewell have now found themselves blocked. The tables are turning.

So let’s stay vigilant. The attack on Chamisa isn’t just personal—it’s political. It’s about controlling opposition space in Zimbabwe. And Hopewell has been at the center of this, posing as a journalist but acting like a political operative. – @mudharagee

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...