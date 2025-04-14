Bulawayo Man Loses Wife, Two Daughters In South Africa Horror Crash

By James Gwati – A Bulawayo man has been plunged into unimaginable grief after losing his wife and two daughters in a tragic road accident in South Africa.

David Gotore, who is based in South Africa, lost his wife, Mary Makumbe-Gotore (42), and their two daughters, Atalia (21) and Kiara (5), in a horrific head-on collision on 28 March in Louis Trichardt.

The tragedy struck just a week before little Kiara’s sixth birthday.

The accident occurred when the vehicle Mary was driving was hit head-on by a truck that veered into their lane after its brakes failed.

Of the family members in the vehicle, only one of the children miraculously survived the crash.

Mary and her daughters had been travelling from Musina to Louis Trichardt when their journey was abruptly and tragically cut short.

Mr Gotore, who was travelling from Bulawayo to South Africa on the same day, received the heartbreaking news while en route.

The weight of the loss proved too much for him to bear. Overwhelmed by shock and sorrow, Mr Gotore suffered a breakdown and was hospitalised for four days.

In a moving tribute read on his behalf by a relative, Mr Gotore spoke of the unbearable pain of losing his wife and children without the chance to say goodbye.

“My heart is heavy. My soul is torn. I stand before you, not just as a grieving husband and father — but as a man carrying the weight of a shattered world,” he said.

“Mary Makumbe-Gotore, my beloved wife, my strength, my rock — was not just the heartbeat of our home, she was the silent power behind actions that changed our lives.

“Atalia, you were quiet like your mother, but so full of dreams. You carried your sister when she needed it. Kiara, my bold one — you were spirited, yes, but also bright, fearless and wonderfully kind. Your energy could not be contained. Now I am left alone.”

His words stirred deep emotions among mourners, many of whom were unable to hold back their tears.

The grief in the room was palpable, as friends, family, and former colleagues gathered to support him.

Mr Gotore extended heartfelt thanks to his relatives, friends, and well-wishers who stood by him in his darkest hour.

Among those he thanked was Mrs Dube from Revival Motorways, his former employer, and transport operators from Bulawayo who came in solidarity.

The funeral service was a scene of profound sorrow.

Three small coffins, each bearing a photograph of the departed, stood as silent witnesses to a family torn apart.

The atmosphere was heavy with grief as mourners shared tributes, memories, and unspoken anguish.

Speaker after speaker shared how the loss of Mary, Atalia, and Kiara had left a deep void — not only within the Gotore family, but throughout their extended family and the wider community.

A solemn procession followed the coffins to Luveve Cemetery, where the trio was laid to rest last Saturday.

As the final prayers were said and earth covered the graves, a chilling silence descended, broken only by the sound of sobs — echoing the heartbreak of lives gone too soon.

