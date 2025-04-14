Chivayo Gwanda Solar Scandal Hunts Govt

By Business Reporter-After losing millions of dollars to the convicted fraudster and controversial businessman Wicknell Chivayo in the botched Gwanda solar project, the government says it has learned a painful lesson — and is now shifting focus to homegrown solutions.

Determined to avoid another costly debacle, authorities have announced plans to start large-scale manufacturing of solar panels and lithium batteries.

The initiative will see local universities, such as Chinhoyi University of Technology, working with international partners to develop solar energy expertise and technology.

This new direction follows Cabinet’s recent approval of a Memorandum of Understanding with the International Solar Alliance (ISA) to establish a Solar Technology Application Resource Centre (STAR-C) at the university.

The goal is to strengthen Zimbabwe’s renewable energy capacity through research, innovation, and local manufacturing, creating a self-reliant solar industry that avoids past pitfalls.

“We are convinced that the future is here,” said Energy and Power Development Minister July Moyo at the sixth International Renewable Energy Conference and Expo. “Cabinet approved a partnership with Chinhoyi University to spearhead solar innovation, training, and even manufacturing of solar panels and lithium batteries. We want our people to be part of this.”

He emphasized that embracing clean energy would drive economic growth across key sectors like mining, agriculture, and manufacturing — while phasing out harmful practices like firewood use for cooking.

“Clean cooking is also critical. We want to liberate our women from smoke and poor indoor air quality during the rainy season,” Moyo added.

He also called on property owners and businesses generating solar power to participate in net metering — a system where excess electricity from solar installations is fed back into the national grid, allowing users to earn credits and reduce energy costs.

