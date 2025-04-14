Gokwe Teen Sentenced to 45 Years for Raping Employer’s Young Children

Spread the love

GOKWE, ZIMBABWE – April 13, 2025 – In a shocking case that has rocked the quiet village of Machena under Chief Nekamwe, 18-year-old Markwell Machena has been sentenced to an effective 45 years in prison for the rape of his employer’s three young daughters, aged two, six, and seven. The teenager was initially handed a 90-year sentence by Gokwe Regional Magistrate Mr. Stanford Mambanje on six counts of rape, with 45 years conditionally suspended.

The court, presided over by Magistrate Mambanje, heard harrowing details from the State, led by prosecutor Fatuma Tekera. Machena, employed as a domestic helper by the children’s mother, was entrusted with their care between March 28 and 30 while she was away. During this period, he lured the minors into his bedroom with snacks, bound their hands and legs with ropes, and raped them repeatedly.

The crimes came to light when the mother returned home and discovered her daughters naked in Machena’s bedroom, moments after he had fled the scene. Upon questioning, the girls disclosed the abuse, prompting their mother to alert the police. Machena was arrested shortly after.

The case has sent shockwaves through Gokwe, with community members expressing outrage and sorrow for the victims. The sentencing reflects the severity of the crimes, as authorities emphasize the need to protect vulnerable children from such predatory acts.

Machena will serve 45 years behind bars, with the suspended portion of his sentence contingent on good behavior. The court’s decision underscores Zimbabwe’s commitment to delivering justice for victims of sexual violence.- NEWZIANA

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...