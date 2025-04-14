High Court Reverses Tshabangu’s Expulsion from Welshman’s CCC

By A Correspondent | ZimEye| The High Court has nullified Sengezo Tshabangu’s expulsion from the Welshman Ncube-led Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC).

Tshabangu, who gained prominence after declaring himself the party’s secretary general, was expelled earlier this year for removing several leaders from their parliamentary roles and appointing his own selections. A disciplinary committee, comprising Sesel Zvidzayi, Concillia Chinanzvavana, Gilbert Kagodora, and Shephered Mushonga, was established and subsequently expelled him from the party.

Tshabangu challenged the decision, filing a High Court application arguing that the disciplinary committee lacked authority because its members’ terms had expired. The judge ruled in his favor, noting that there was no valid opposition to his application. “Welshman Ncube failed to provide proof of written authority from the respondent to depose the opposing affidavit,” Justice Mary Zimba Dube stated, striking out the opposing affidavit and declaring the application unopposed.

The court further ruled that the terms of office for the first to fourth respondents and the main organs elected on 26 May 2019 expired on 27 May 2024, rendering their continued hold on office unlawful. The judge elaborated: “Despite being made aware of the shortcomings in the resolution, no response or corrective action was forthcoming from the respondent. With no authority to defend this application, the opposing affidavit is struck out, rendering the application unopposed.”

Consequently, the court declined to address the respondent’s preliminary points or consider the defense on its merits, stating, “The matter ends here.” The judge declared the entire disciplinary process, including the committee’s meeting on 12 February 2025 at 60A Hibiscus Road, Lochnivar, Southerton, Harare, to address allegations of misconduct against Tshabangu, null and void, and set it aside.

Statement on the Ruling by Judge President Dube in the Matter: Sengezo Tshabangu v Citizens Coalition for Change

12 April 2025

The Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) notes the ruling delivered by Judge President Dube granting the order sought by Mr. Sengezo Tshabangu. We respectfully disagree with the judgment, which we strongly believe is not only fundamentally flawed but brings the name of the country into disrepute.

As a party, we maintain that we have a strong and compelling case. We believe the ruling is both legally and morally unsound, and we are determined to challenge it using all available legal avenues. To this end, we have instructed our lawyers to immediately appeal to the Supreme Court.

We want to assure our members, supporters, and the people of Zimbabwe that the CCC remains steadfast and united. This judgment does not define our legitimacy, nor does it derail our mission to bring about democratic change and accountable leadership in our country.

The CCC was formed by the people, and no court ruling can erase that truth. We continue to stand on the side of justice, constitutionalism, and the sovereign will of Zimbabweans.

We urge our supporters to remain calm, resolute, and focused. Let us continue to organize, mobilize, and defend the democratic space peacefully and courageously. We are confident that the Supreme Court will deliver a ruling grounded in law, reason, and fairness.

The struggle continues, and we remain unwavering in our fight for a better Zimbabwe.

For and on behalf of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC)

Hon. Willias Madzimure (CCC Party Spokesperson)

