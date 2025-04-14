JUST IN: Three Top Journalists Severely Injured In Horror Crash

Masvingo – Three out of the 16 journalists and support staff from The Masvingo Mirror who were injured in a serious road accident on Monday have been admitted with serious injuries.

The accident happened this morning near Mutimurefu Prison, along the Masvingo–Mutare Road.

Among the injured was a one-month-old baby who was also travelling with the group.

The team was returning from a strategic planning workshop held at Nyuni Mountain Lodge, just outside Masvingo city, when the commuter bus they were travelling in reportedly overturned three times at the 25km peg.

In a statement released on Monday, Masvingo Mirror Consultant Matthew Takaona confirmed the incident, expressing deep concern over the condition of those injured.

“It is with deep sadness that we confirm a serious road accident involving 16 journalists and support staff from The Masvingo Mirror, along with a one-month-old baby,” he said. “All occupants sustained injuries, some of them severe, and are currently receiving medical care at two hospitals in Masvingo.”

Among those seriously injured are the publication’s bureau chiefs: Increase Gumbo, Alvina Chiwanika, and Prisca Manyiwa-Masuku.

The Masvingo Mirror Board, through Chairman Advocate Rodgers Matsikidze and Vice Chairperson Virginia Takaona-Holmes, extended heartfelt gratitude to all who responded at the scene. Special acknowledgment was given to Sisters Rosemary Pepukai and Tandekile Gudoshava, senior nurses at Mutimurefu Prison Hospital, who were among the first responders and provided critical first aid.

Thanks were also extended to David Charirwe and his son Erasmus Charirwe, who stopped their journey to help transport the injured to hospital.

The publication also recognised the support of Masvingo Provincial Police Spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa, Assistant Inspector Masauso Patinyu, and Sergeant Lloyd Masundire, who visited the victims in hospital.

Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the accident.

This is a developing story……

