Musicians Mourn Tatenda Pinjisi

By A Correspondent

The Zimbabwean music industry has been plunged into mourning following the death of rising sungura artist Tatenda Pinjisi, who succumbed to injuries sustained in a car accident on Sunday night, April 13.

Pinjisi, who was en route to a show in Kadoma, died between 9 PM and 10 PM while receiving medical attention at a local hospital. The tragic crash also claimed the lives of two of his band members—bass guitarist Naison Tembo and the group’s drummer—sending shockwaves across the country’s music fraternity.

Grief-stricken artists and fans have taken to social media to express their heartbreak and pay tribute to the late musician, who was widely regarded as one of the promising voices in Zimbabwean sungura.

Veteran musician Paradzai Mesi, visibly shaken by the news, wrote on Facebook:

“Mukomana uyu aiva mwana wangu wepamoyo, handina kana zvekutaura, ndarwadziwa chose. Tatenda famba hako zvakanaka. Mwari ndiye aronga izwi chero hazvo nesu tichatevera, asi watisiya neronda hombe mwanangu.”

(“This young man was like a son to me. I’m lost for words—deeply hurt. Tatenda, travel well. God has made His decision. Though we will all follow someday, you’ve left us with a deep wound, my son.”)

Fellow musician Tendai Dembo also took to Facebook, recounting the moment he heard about the crash:

“Early Saturday morning around 3am I got a text and video of this young brother of mine Tatenda Pinjisi paakaita accident. Two of his band members died on the spot. To me, he was not okay but I knew he was a fighter. Ndichitoti Monday ndomuona, nhasi ndonzwa kuti one of my close friends muindustry abirira, atisiya, atitiza. I’m deeply saddened by the passing of a dear friend and brother. Tatenda, warwadza wamai. Go well my brother… RIP.”

Pinjisi, who had been making waves with his distinctive sound and stage presence, was regarded as one of the torchbearers of the new generation of sungura. His untimely death leaves a void in the hearts of many fans and colleagues alike.

