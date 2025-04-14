Newcastle Complete First League Double Over Manchester United Since 1930s

By Sports Correspondent

Newcastle United made history with a commanding performance, defeating Manchester United to claim their first league double over the Red Devils since the 1930s.

In a thrilling display at St. James’ Park, Harvey Barnes starred with a clinical second-half brace, while midfielders Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimarães also found the net in a statement victory for the Magpies.

The win not only ended a decades-long wait for a double over Manchester United but also propelled Newcastle ahead of Premier League heavyweights Manchester City and Chelsea in the standings. With just a few matches remaining, the result puts Eddie Howe’s men firmly on course for a coveted Champions League spot next season.

Barnes, who came off the bench to devastating effect, scored twice within 30 minutes, sandwiching goals from Tonali and Guimarães that showcased Newcastle’s dominance in midfield and attacking intent.

The Magpies’ form has been surging in recent weeks, and this landmark win further cements their reputation as serious contenders among England’s elite.

