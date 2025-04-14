Ngoni Stadium Cleared to Host Premier League Matches

Sports Correspondent

Ngoni Stadium in Norton has officially been approved to host Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) matches, marking a major milestone for the town and its football community.

The stadium, which had been under scrutiny regarding its suitability for top-flight football, has met the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) and Premier Soccer League standards, paving the way for Premiership action.

MWOS Football Club, Norton’s local side, will be the first to take advantage of the approval as they host Harare giants Dynamos FC in a highly anticipated fixture on Monday, April 21. The match is expected to draw large crowds, not just from Norton but also from surrounding areas, as fans flock to witness the debut of Premiership football at the revamped venue.

The development is seen as a boost for decentralising top-tier football, which has traditionally been concentrated in major cities like Harare and Bulawayo. It also provides MWOS with a true home advantage, having previously been forced to host matches away from Norton.

Local authorities and football stakeholders have praised the decision, saying it will not only elevate the profile of Norton but also inspire local talent and stimulate economic activity around the stadium.

More updates will follow as the big day approaches.

