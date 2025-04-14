Opposition Dead And Buried, Claims Obert Gutu

By A Correspondent

Former MDC stalwart and current political commentator Obert Chaurura Gutu has sparked controversy with his assertion that Zimbabwe’s opposition is no longer a serious political force.

Speaking over the weekend, Gutu boldly declared that credible opposition politics in Zimbabwe effectively ended with the death of former MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai in 2018.

“I’m on record stating that serious & focused opposition politics in Zimbabwe died & was buried with Morgan Richard Tsvangirai at Humanikwa Village, Buhera, in February 2018,” Gutu said. “Zvimwe zvese izvi zvatiri kuvona kunongova kutungana kwembudzi chandiko. Childish skulduggery. Smoke & mirrors. Deception & utter nonsense. Maybe Zimbabwe will one day in the future have a serious opposition again, kwete these Tom & Jerry skits that we’re currently witnessing.”

His remarks, which many see as dismissive and provocative, have drawn criticism from opposition figures and citizens alike, particularly supporters of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), the country’s leading opposition party.

Former CCC Youth Assembly spokesperson Stephen Sarkozy Chuma was quick to respond, dismissing Gutu’s comments as out of touch with the political climate in Zimbabwe.

“Gutu is the one who is divorced from the reality on the ground,” Chuma said. “Every citizen is not happy with Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration. People are suffering, the economy is in shambles, and the ruling party continues to ignore the plight of ordinary Zimbabweans. The opposition remains relevant because it represents the frustrations and hopes of the people.”

Chuma added that Gutu’s statements appear designed to undermine the growing public discontent with the government and distract from the opposition’s ongoing efforts to push for democratic reforms.

While Gutu’s comments have reignited debate around the state of Zimbabwe’s opposition, many observers say the country’s political landscape remains dynamic, with civil society, youth movements, and reform-minded politicians continuing to demand accountability and change.

