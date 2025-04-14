Zanu PF Uses Cash To Buy Votes In Glen View South

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

Zanu PF’s Tsitsi Tranquility Tawomhera emerged victorious in the Glen View South Constituency by-election held on Saturday, following reports of widespread vote buying and the distribution of freebies in the lead-up to the poll.

According to the official results announced by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC), Tawomhera secured 3,404 votes, defeating her closest rival, NCA’s Perpetua Mukanda, who garnered 77 votes. Chakeredza Tonderai received 993 votes, George Makwangaidze polled 681, while Tungamirai Madzokere got 234.

The by-election, however, was marred by irregularities including low voter turnout, incidents of violence, and allegations of inducements aimed at swaying the electorate.

Observers and residents reported that ruling party supporters were seen distributing food items, clothing, and cash in several neighborhoods ahead of voting day. One local resident claimed, “They came with mealie meal, sugar, and cooking oil, telling people to vote Zanu PF. Some took the goods but still didn’t vote.”

Another voter, who asked not to be named, said, “It wasn’t an election—it was a market. They were buying votes in broad daylight.”

Despite these concerns, Zanu PF officials insisted the election was free and fair, celebrating Tawomhera’s win as a sign of growing support in urban constituencies.

ZEC has not publicly addressed the allegations of vote buying or violence, but civic groups have called for urgent reforms to ensure electoral integrity in future polls.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...