Drunk Driver Bribes Cops After Hitting Pedestrian in Masvingo CBD

By A Correspondent

MASVINGO – Outrage is mounting after a visibly drunk driver reportedly hit a pedestrian near the Family of God Church in Masvingo’s Central Business District and walked away without facing any consequences—allegedly after bribing police officers on the scene.

According to eyewitnesses, the dreadlocked motorist was clearly intoxicated when he struck a pedestrian on Monday afternoon, causing panic among bystanders.

Instead of showing concern, the driver allegedly became aggressive and hurled insults at onlookers who rushed in to help the injured person.

“He was swerving all over the road and didn’t even slow down after hitting the guy,” said one witness who asked to remain anonymous. “When people tried to assist, he just shouted at them and told them to mind their business.”

What has shocked residents even more is what reportedly happened next.

“The driver then bribed ZRP cops with cash before driving away,” another eyewitness claimed. “We saw him take out some money—looked like 15 US dollars—and handed it to the police officers. After that, they just let him go.”

Sources at the scene said three Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officers were present but made no attempt to arrest or question the driver after receiving the alleged bribe.

The condition of the pedestrian remains unclear, and efforts to identify them are ongoing.

This incident has sparked fresh concerns about law enforcement accountability and the growing culture of impunity on Zimbabwe’s roads.

Local residents are now calling on authorities to investigate the matter thoroughly. “It’s disgraceful. If police can be bought off that easily, what hope do ordinary citizens have for justice?” said another concerned bystander.

The ZRP is yet to issue a formal statement on the matter.

