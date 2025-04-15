Joice Mujuru Slams Health System Collapse Following Musician’s Death

By A Correspondent| Former Vice President Joice Mujuru has publicly condemned Zimbabwe’s crumbling healthcare system following the tragic death of popular musician Tatenda Pinjisi, who succumbed to injuries sustained in a traffic accident in Norton.

In a hard-hitting tweet, Mujuru highlighted the dire state of the country’s public hospitals, pointing to a widely shared video in which the late Pinjisi is heard pleading for Pain Eeze, a basic painkiller that was unavailable at the facility where he was admitted. The video, which has since gone viral, also revealed medical staff using mobile phone lights due to a power outage — a stark portrayal of the systemic failures in Zimbabwe’s health sector.

“There was no electricity and they were using phone lights, highlighting the collapsing healthcare system at a time a lot of resources are being wasted and paid to questionable businesspeople linked to President Emmerson Mnangagwa including Wicknell Chivhayo,” Mujuru posted.

She went on to say: “The best way to protect President Mnangagwa’s legacy is to tell the TRUTH. The Ministry of Health has FAILED Zimbabweans — no functioning hospitals, no reliable electricity, no PAIN EAZE. How can a nation thrive when its leaders ignore such critical failures? Accountability NOW.”

The death of Pinjisi has reignited public anger over the state of Zimbabwe’s healthcare, where hospitals regularly face shortages of basic medicines, equipment, and staff. Critics say this is the result of years of neglect, poor planning, and rampant corruption.

Mujuru’s comments come amid mounting criticism of alleged cronyism and extravagant public spending, with businessman Wicknell Chivhayo — known for his ostentatious lifestyle and ties to the ruling elite — being cited in various controversial government tenders.

Social media has since exploded with calls for reform, with many Zimbabweans using the hashtag #FixOurHospitals to demand urgent action from the Ministry of Health.

Tatenda Pinjisi, known for his powerful voice and contribution to Zimbabwean music, leaves behind a heartbroken fan base and a grieving family — and now, a nation forced once again to confront the painful consequences of a health system in collapse.

