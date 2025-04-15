Macheso Abandons Show After Receiving Pinjisi Death Text

By Showbiz Reporter-Sungura music legend Alick Macheso Sunday abandoned his show and broke down in tears after receiving the devastating news of fellow musician Tatenda Pinjisi’s tragic death.

Macheso was the headline act at a family show held at Jongwe Corner in Harare, which also featured Selmor Mtukudzi.

Just as he was delivering one of his energetic and trademark performances, a sombre message was whispered into his ear—Pinjisi had died following a horrific car accident the previous evening.

Suddenly overcome with emotion, Macheso’s expression changed.

The usually animated performer fell silent, stared blankly into the crowd, and addressed his fans with a heavy heart.

“Ndapererwa, asimwarika,” he said. “Tatenda Pinjisi had an accident on his way to Kadoma. His drummer and bassist died on the spot. I’m now hearing that Tatenda has followed them.”

As the crowd absorbed the heartbreaking news, Macheso sat next to his drummer and solemnly played one of Pinjisi’s most beloved tracks, Saina, in tribute.

The performance was raw and powerful, filled with emotion, before he quietly exited the stage, leaving his band, Orchestra Mberikwazvo, to complete the set.

“If this is true, we just say God is the one who knows why,” he added softly before leaving.

Macheso’s breakdown on stage was not just a moment of grief—it was a testament to his character.

Revered not only for his musical prowess but also for his humility, Macheso has often shown himself to be a father figure in the Sungura genre and a mentor to many young artists, including Pinjisi.

Despite decades of stardom, countless awards, and nationwide recognition, Macheso remains deeply grounded.

He is known for his kindness, generosity, and unwavering support for fellow musicians—traits that have earned him the affectionate title of Baba Sharo among fans and peers alike.

Pinjisi, a former protégé of Macheso, had credited him for inspiring his musical path.

Their relationship was one of mutual respect, with Pinjisi frequently citing the veteran musician as a guiding light in his career.

True to form, Macheso later issued a heartfelt condolence message via his official platform, written partly in poetic Shona:

“(IMPFA NIMULANDI)

Rufu imbavha, kuti torera umwe wedu kutisiya tichichema amayo.

Tinoti ne matambudziko kumhuri yekwa Pinjisi ne kurasikirwa kwataitwa ne umwe wedu Tatenda Pinjisi.

Ronda racho rawasiya rinorwadza vanosara.

R.I.P.

Pamwepo, neku mhuri yekwa Naison Tembo, nematambudziko.”

Tatenda Pinjisi and two of his band members died in a car crash on Friday evening around 7pm, shortly after the Norton tollgate on the Harare-Bulawayo highway.

The group was en route to perform at Muduvuri Jamaya’s Macsherp Leisure Centre in Kadoma.

Pinjisi, who was driving, had picked up a female passenger at the Harare Showgrounds before setting off with his bassist, Naison Tembo, and drummer, Prosper.

Tembo, Prosper, and the woman died on the spot.

Pinjisi was rushed to Sally Mugabe Central Hospital and admitted to the Intensive Care Unit.

Sadly, he succumbed to his injuries on Sunday.

Pinjisi, a young and promising artist, had been steadily making his mark in the Sungura genre, crafting hits that resonated with fans across generations.

His untimely death has sent shockwaves through the music industry, drawing condolences from fellow musicians, fans, and arts promoters.

