Munetsi Praises Wolverhampton Wanderers Boss

By Sports Correspondent

Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Marshall Munetsi has expressed his gratitude to Wolves boss Vitor Pereira for the trust and confidence he has shown in him since joining the English Premier League side. Munetsi, who signed from Stade de Reims in January, has quickly become a regular starter for the team.

Munetsi praised Pereira’s approach to the game, saying, “The first thing we appreciate as a player is a coach that gives you the idea of his game plan, his philosophy. He presents it to you in a way that is simple and you can understand, you can fit in very well.”

Pereira’s encouragement and support have been instrumental in boosting Munetsi’s confidence. After Munetsi missed some scoring opportunities in one of his early games, Pereira told him, “What I love about you is that you’re getting into the right positions, don’t hesitate, next time go in again, keep on trying.” Munetsi appreciated Pereira’s words, saying they gave him the confidence to know that his coach trusts him and believes in his abilities.

Munetsi also praised Pereira’s leadership style, describing him as a father figure who creates a sense of identity and belonging within the team. “He’s a person who gives you the identity of the club and he also makes you feel like he’s a father that you can be able to talk to and you can be able to work for him,” Munetsi said. With Pereira’s guidance, Munetsi is working to refine his finishing skills, recognizing that it’s the final piece of the puzzle in his development as a player.

