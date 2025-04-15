Overloaded Toyota Wish Kills Four

By A Correspondent

A devastating road accident occurred on Monday, April 14, 2025, at around 9:30 am, along the Masvingo-Mutare Road, resulting in the deaths of four people.

An overloaded Toyota Wish vehicle, carrying 11 passengers, veered off the road and overturned before landing on its wheels.

According to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), the accident happened at the 293-kilometer peg.

The police confirmed that four people lost their lives, while seven others sustained injuries. The bodies of the victims were taken to Masvingo Provincial Hospital mortuary for post-mortem, and the injured are receiving treatment at the same hospital.

The incident raises concerns about road safety and the dangers of overloading vehicles.

It’s reported that the vehicle had passed through police roadblocks before the accident occurred. Investigations into the cause of the accident are likely underway.

