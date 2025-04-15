Tshabangu Boasts of Court Victory After ‘Stealing People’s Project’

Spread the love

Tinashe Sambiri

Controversial Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Secretary General Sengezo Tshabangu has celebrated a recent High Court ruling in his favor, describing himself as a “people’s servant” despite mounting criticism over his role in the party.

The High Court dismissed an application filed by senior CCC member Welshman Ncube, who had sought Tshabangu’s expulsion from the opposition party.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Tshabangu hailed the ruling as a personal and political triumph.

“Good morning. I’m glad to inform you all that following my unlawful expulsion both as CCC Secretary General and from the party in general, I lawfully challenged the expulsion and the High Court dismissed it as null and void. I have bounced back as the party’s Secretary General,” he said.

Tshabangu’s return has sparked outrage among some CCC supporters, who accuse him of hijacking the party’s agenda and undermining democratic processes within the opposition movement. Critics have labeled his maneuvers as “stealing the people’s project,” a reference to CCC’s grassroots-driven origins.

Despite the backlash, Tshabangu remains defiant, insisting his position is legitimate and backed by the courts.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...