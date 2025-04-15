Woman at Centre of Emmanuel Mahamba’s Death Breaks Silence, Investigation Linked to Bryanston Police Station

By Farai D Hove | ZimEye | In the case of the SA based Emmanuel Mahamba’s death, a woman alleged to have been in a relationship with him has finally spoken out. Her interview was broadcast live by Greathope Funeral Director Moreboys Munetsi, who has taken an active interest in the unfolding investigation.

Munetsi, who was addressing his followers during a Facebook Live session, confirmed that the woman—who remains unnamed—was directly linked to the events that allegedly led to Emmanuel’s fatal altercation involving a Ugandan national. The live video, viewed by nearly 4,000 people in under an hour, promises to shed light on what transpired on the day Emmanuel was allegedly struck by a vehicle three times.

The live broadcast description read:

“I am talking to the lady arikunzi Emmanuel Mahamba was in a relationship with and she is the one who caused kuti Emmanuel aurayiwe ne this guy from Uganda. She is going to explain what happened on that day and what triggered kuti atsikwe nemota 3 times.”

In his live remarks, Munetsi urged caution and strategy in handling the case, citing widespread police corruption and political interference. “There is a lot of information that has surfaced tonight that we didn’t know,” he said. “We need to be very careful and strategic… with a lot of politics and corruption in the police, the investigating officer might be corrupted.”

Most significantly, Munetsi revealed that the murder case is now believed to be under the jurisdiction of Bryanston Police Station. While emphasizing that he was not drawing conclusions about the current officers involved, he warned of past incidents involving bribery and the silencing of key witnesses.

“There is a recent case where a witness was gunned inside court. You will have to find a way of dealing with the case in a smart way,” he cautioned. “If they discover you’re the one who is at the front, they can send someone to you to gun you down.”

While refusing to go into the legal merits of the case, Munetsi called for the protection of witnesses and suggested engaging trusted channels within the Sandton Police Station, where he claims to have strong professional relationships.

The public awaits further statements and potential arrests as Munetsi pledges to pursue the truth strategically. The case has captured national attention and raised questions about the intersection of personal tragedy, justice, and institutional integrity in South Africa.

More updates to follow.

