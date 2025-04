Geza Doesn’t Have A Spokesman At All

By A Correspondent | ZimEye | Firebrand war veteran Blessed Geza does not have a spokesman at all, contrary to reports floating on social media.



Cde Geza has ‘never had a spokesman’ at any time, the man made clear to ZimEye.



The development comes at a time when floating rumours suggested otherwise.



Cde Geza has repeatedly told ZimEye that he speaks on his own, and this through his social media accounts.

