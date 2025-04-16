Mnangagwa Appoints Two More Ministers, Adds To Bloated Cabinet

By Political Reporter-President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Tuesday swore in two more ministers, further expanding what critics say is an already bloated and recycled cabinet that continues to burden taxpayers without delivering meaningful reform.

The latest appointments are Evelyn Ndlovu, who now serves as Minister of Environment, and Albert Nguluvhe, the new Minister of State for Matabeleland South Provincial Affairs and Devolution. Both were sworn in at State House in Harare.

Ndlovu, a long-time Zanu PF loyalist, is no stranger to government posts.

She previously served as Minister of Primary and Secondary Education and, until her latest appointment, was the Matabeleland South Provincial Affairs Minister.

She replaces Sithembiso Nyoni, who was recently dismissed under unclear circumstances after decades in government, having also been a recurrent face in past administrations.

Nguluvhe, the Beitbridge East legislator and former Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) operative, takes over from Ndlovu as the provincial minister for Matabeleland South.

Observers see his promotion as part of Mnangagwa’s ongoing trend of rewarding loyalty and recycling loyal cadres rather than injecting fresh talent into government.

With these latest appointments, Mnangagwa’s cabinet continues to swell in size, drawing criticism from opposition parties, civil society groups, and economic analysts who argue that the executive is bloated, inefficient, and riddled with political patronage.

The President’s approach to governance has increasingly been defined by his tendency to recycle long-serving party loyalists instead of embracing meritocracy and technocratic leadership.

Despite promises of a lean and efficient government when he took office in 2017 following the ouster of Robert Mugabe, Mnangagwa has continued to expand his cabinet through ministerial appointments, deputy ministers, and special advisors — many of whom are viewed as “deadwood” with little to offer in terms of innovation or service delivery.

