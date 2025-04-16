Nation’s Restoration Possible: Nelson Chamisa

Tinashe Sambiri

Zimbabwean opposition leader, Advocate Nelson Chamisa, has expressed optimism about the country’s future, stating that national restoration is still possible despite the ongoing economic and political challenges.

In a heartfelt statement shared on Wednesday, Chamisa emphasized the importance of unity and credible democratic processes in rebuilding Zimbabwe.

“ONE PEOPLE…When Zimbabweans are one and united nothing is impossible. And when people are divided nothing is possible. Nothing works,” Chamisa said.

He pointed to neighboring South Africa as an example of what can be achieved through progressive politics and inclusive governance.

“Look at what credible elections, agreed national processes, progressive politics and unity can do for a nation. The video below testifies that. This is in South Africa. Together we shall be the best!” he added.

Chamisa’s message comes at a time when Zimbabwe is grappling with severe economic difficulties, including hyperinflation, unemployment, and a crumbling healthcare system. Political tensions remain high, with citizens calling for reform and transparency.

Despite the turmoil, Chamisa’s statement appears to be a rallying call for hope, unity, and renewed commitment to democratic values.

His remarks have sparked conversation on social media, with many Zimbabweans resonating with the vision of a restored, united nation.

