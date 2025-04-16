Petition To Expell Tagwirei From SDA Church Is Satanic, Says Dr Mavaza

By Dr. Masimba Mavaza | The Seventh-day Adventist Church has a formal and well-established process for disciplining members who violate its doctrine or standards.

Recently, an unsigned petition has been circulating—both physically and on social media—calling on the Seventh-day Adventist Church to disfellowship Elder Kudakwashe Tagwirei. Ordinarily, such a petition would be unworthy of a response, but the confusion it is causing demands clarification.

It is surprising that some individuals, who claim to be Adventists, are targeting Elder Tagwirei with accusations of political involvement. The irony is palpable: these “holier-than-thou” individuals only attack Adventists aligned with ZANU PF, while celebrating those who align with opposition parties.

These same critics praise the President of Zambia, who is an Adventist, and see nothing wrong with his political involvement. They admire President Traoré, also an Adventist, but turn their diabolic intentions against Elder Tagwirei. Zimbabwe has many Adventists involved in politics on both sides of the aisle, yet the critics selectively attack those affiliated with ZANU PF.

Opposition parties like MDC, CCC, and others have Adventists in prominent roles. Advocate Thabani Mpofu, a lawyer for Chamisa, is an Adventist—yet no one raises concerns about his involvement in politics. Adventism and Zimbabwean politics have long intersected. We have had comrades like Cyril Ndebele, the bold and brave Cde Geza, and Cde Ziyambi Ziyambi—all Adventists.

Every Zimbabwean belongs to one church or another. Should that mean they must abandon political engagement? Politics and religion often overlap in daily life. Singling out Elder Tagwirei simply because he is aligned with ZANU PF is, in itself, a political act. Those claiming spiritual superiority while attacking him are hypocrites, using Adventism as a cloak to further opposition politics.

That said, Adventists are not swayed by mere petitions. The church follows a clear, documented process when disciplining its members.

Disfellowshipping in the Adventist Church

Disfellowshipping refers to the formal removal of a member from church membership due to serious doctrinal or moral violations. This process is not triggered by petitions but by church procedure and spiritual discernment.

A member may be disfellowshipped for the following reasons:

1. Doctrinal Deviation: If a member rejects fundamental Adventist beliefs or promotes contrary teachings, they may face church discipline. However, the first step is always engagement and correction.

2. Moral Failure: Serious moral issues such as adultery or other behaviors inconsistent with Christian values can lead to disfellowshipping, but only after thorough investigation.

3. Unrepentant Behavior: Members who persist in wrongful behavior despite counseling and warnings may ultimately be disfellowshipped.

The process includes investigation, counseling, and then referral to the Church Board, which makes an initial decision. This decision is not final until presented to and voted on by the full church body. If disfellowshipped, the individual loses church membership and related privileges, often resulting in social isolation. Nevertheless, disfellowshipping is a last resort—restoration is always the goal.

It’s also important to note that while Adventists are generally advised to avoid partisan politics, political involvement is not outright forbidden. The church emphasizes neutrality but does not enforce it as a doctrine.

In conclusion, the petition calling for the disfellowshipping of Elder Tagwirei is nothing but a loud, empty noise. There is no scriptural or procedural basis for such a petition, and calls for his discipline are not only unjustified—they are satanic and deeply diabolical.

Those who criticize Tagwirei while praising figures like Thabani Mpofu reveal their double standards. There’s a dangerous misconception that aligning with ZANU PF is “politics,” while supporting the opposition is somehow not. This hypocrisy must be called out for what it is.

