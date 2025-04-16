Raging Fire Kills One In Chiredzi

By A Correspondent

Tragedy struck the Tshovani suburb of Chiredzi on Sunday evening when a fire ripped through a home in the Lyonnaise area, leaving one person dead and several residents homeless.

The blaze, which started around 6:30 PM, spread rapidly and engulfed the entire house before residents or emergency services could intervene. Eyewitnesses described the scene as chaotic and heartbreaking.

“We were sitting outside when we suddenly saw the front window shatter and flames erupt from inside. The fire spread so fast, in just a few minutes, the entire house was gone. There was nothing we could do,” said one local resident who watched the events unfold.

Another tenant, visibly shaken, shared how they narrowly escaped with their child. “I only managed to grab a bag with my child’s clothes. Everything else was lost in the fire,” they said.

The victim, whose identity has not yet been confirmed, was reportedly trapped inside the burning structure and was burnt beyond recognition.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officers responded to the scene the following morning. National Police Spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi, confirmed the incident and stated that investigations are underway.

“We are investigating a fire incident which occurred at a house along West Road in Tshovani Chiredzi on April 13, 2025. We confirm that one person was burnt beyond recognition and that families were affected due to the fire incident. The police are conducting investigations with a view to assess the volume of damages to the affected families,” he said.

Authorities have yet to determine the cause of the fire or the full extent of the property damage.

