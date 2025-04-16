Veteran SA Actor Dies

Johannesburg – Legendary South African actor Don Mlangeni Nawa has passed away, his family confirmed in a statement on Tuesday.

Nawa was a celebrated figure in the South African entertainment industry, with a career spanning several decades.

He rose to prominence for his unforgettable role as Zeb Matabane on the popular SABC 3 soapie Isidingo, and became a household name as the beloved and humorous Laqhasha in the classic SABC 1 sitcom Sgudi ‘Snaysi.

With a commanding screen presence and an ability to portray deeply relatable characters, Nawa captured the hearts of viewers across generations.

His work was not only entertaining but also deeply reflective of South African society.

Tributes have been pouring in on social media, with fans, colleagues, and public figures remembering the veteran actor for his immense talent, professionalism, and impact on the local television landscape.

The African National Congress (ANC) also extended its condolences to Nawa’s family. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the party’s Secretary General, Fikile Mbalula, wrote:

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, colleagues, and all South Africans who were touched by his immense talent and contribution to our nation’s arts and culture. His work not only entertained but also reflected thestories, struggles, and triumphs of our people.”

Details surrounding his death and funeral arrangements are yet to be announced.

