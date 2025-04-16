Zimbabwean Striker Tops Tanzanian Premier League Scoring Charts

Sports Correspondent

Zimbabwean striker Prince Dube is enjoying a sensational debut season with Young Africans SC, firmly establishing himself as the top scorer in the 2024–25 Tanzanian Premier League.

The 28-year-old has found the back of the net 13 times in league play, showcasing his clinical finishing and consistent performances since his arrival at the club in July 2024. Dube signed a two-year deal with Yanga SC after leaving rivals Azam FC, and has since become a key figure in their attacking setup.

His impact has extended beyond domestic league action. In the 2024–25 CAF Champions League, Dube has already scored three crucial goals, including a stoppage-time equalizer against TP Mazembe on December 15, 2024, and another in the first leg against Commercial Bank of Ethiopia FC.

Across all competitions, Dube has been directly involved in 22 goals (goals and assists) from 30 matches, underlining his all-round contribution and importance to the team.

Dube’s explosive form has not only earned him admiration in Tanzania but has also reignited excitement among Zimbabwean football fans, who are closely following his journey. With several months still to go in the season, he looks poised to break more records and possibly lead Young Africans SC to silverware both domestically and continentally.

