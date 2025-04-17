Latest On Emmanuel Mahamba Gruesome Murder

Outrage is growing across South Africa and Zimbabwe as the man accused of killing Zimbabwean national Emmanuel Mahamba continues to evade arrest—nearly two weeks after the brutal incident. Despite chilling video evidence and the impounding of the suspect’s vehicle, he remains at large and is reportedly continuing his business operations while communicating freely via WhatsApp.

By A Correspondent | ZimEye | JOHANNESBURG – A peaceful protest is being organised by Zimbabweans in Pretoria to demand justice for Emmanuel Mahamba, a 29-year-old who was tragically run over multiple times in Sandton on April 5. The protest comes amid mounting frustration over what many are calling a lack of urgency from the South African Police Service.

The protest was confirmed by activist and Greathope Funeral Director Moreboys Munetsi during a Facebook LIVE broadcast on April 17. Munetsi stated that the community had followed the legal process to secure permission for the demonstration.

“As a community, we don’t want to be violent,” Munetsi said. “We went to the police and were given permission for a demonstration. We want to do things legally. There is already interaction between the Zimbabwean and Ugandan communities. But justice must be served.”

A Case That Shocked the Nation

Mahamba’s death, captured in a disturbing viral video, shows him being run over while seated on the ground. The vehicle used, a Ford Ranger, has since been impounded, but the suspect remains unaccounted for.

Contrary to early reports, Munetsi clarified that the suspect is a Ghanaian national, not Ugandan, and is the partner of a Zimbabwean woman named Ntombi, who was briefly in a relationship with Mahamba. The couple share three children, the youngest being only four months old.

“The affair between Ntombi and Emmanuel began in January. At the time, her youngest child with the Ghanaian suspect was only one month old,” said Munetsi. “After the murder, Ntombi and the man fled their home, and the children were sent to Zimbabwe.”

Calls for Accountability

Munetsi, who is working closely with both the Mahamba family and police, revealed that Ntombi reached out to him to clear her name and share her side of the story.

“She came to me asking to speak. She said she needed to tell the truth because people were attacking her,” he said. “She confirmed the relationship with Emmanuel, but she has also tried to convince the suspect to hand himself in.”

Despite efforts to track him, the suspect continues to evade authorities. Munetsi claims the man’s phone remains active and that he is still running his business, making financial transactions that could help pinpoint his location.

“This suspect is a businessman processing transactions right now. Why can’t he be tracked through his phone or bank records?” Munetsi asked. “I asked the investigating officer why Section 205 of the law hasn’t been used to compel mobile and financial service providers to assist in locating him.”

Police Under Fire

Frustration has grown over how law enforcement has managed the case. The Mahamba family was reportedly given the wrong case number at one point, leading to suspicions of deliberate obstruction.

“The family is calm, not violent. But they’re hurt. They feel ignored,” said Munetsi. “This case is now viral. It is damaging the image of the Sandton Police Station. Something must be done.”

Munetsi also confirmed that he met with the Sandton detective team and provided them with voice recordings of the suspect speaking with associates. He criticized the slow pace of the investigation and warned that public anger could escalate if authorities continue to delay action.

Protest as a Turning Point

The approved protest, led by Zimbabwean nationals and supported by South African citizens and diaspora groups, aims to pressure police into acting decisively. Organizers are calling for transparency in the investigation and protection for key witnesses like Ntombi.

“We don’t want violence. But the pain people are feeling is real,” said Munetsi. “The only way to ease that pain is through accountability. If the suspect is innocent, he should come forward and apply for bail. But he cannot remain free while a family is grieving and a community is in shock.”

An anonymous tipster has reportedly shared the suspect’s possible location with Munetsi’s team. As the search continues, pressure is mounting for justice to be served in the name of Emmanuel Mahamba.

Story developing…

