Tragic Road Crash at Magunje Turn-Off Claims Six Lives

By Farai D Hove | ZimEye | Magunje, Zimbabwe – April 17, 2025 | A devastating road traffic accident at Magunje Turn-Off along the Chinhoyi-Karoi highway has claimed the lives of at least six people, according to initial reports on Thursday.

The tragic collision occurred when a light vehicle, believed to be a white Nissan AD van, was involved in a head-on crash with a heavy freight truck belonging to KRL Freight Logistics. The impact of the crash was so severe that the smaller vehicle was mangled beyond recognition, with its entire front section completely torn apart.

Eyewitnesses at the scene described the aftermath as horrifying, with debris scattered across the roadside and emergency services struggling to retrieve bodies from the wreckage. “It was a terrible sight. You couldn’t even tell how many people were in the car initially,” said one bystander who arrived shortly after the crash.

Preliminary reports suggest that excessive speed or a possible misjudgment during overtaking may have contributed to the collision, although official investigations are still underway.

Police and emergency responders arrived at the scene quickly, but sadly, six people were confirmed dead on the spot. The identities of the deceased have not yet been released as authorities work to notify the next of kin.

The Chinhoyi-Karoi highway has seen a worrying rise in fatal accidents in recent years, raising concerns over road safety enforcement and driver behavior on this major route linking key towns in Mashonaland West.

Authorities are urging motorists to exercise extreme caution, particularly on highways where traffic volumes and speeds are high. Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has launched a full investigation into the incident.

Further details will be provided as they become available.

