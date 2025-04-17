Tshabangu Can’t Garner 100 Votes Countrywide – Zivhu
17 April 2025
By A Correspondent
Outspoken Zanu PF official Killer Zivhu has taken aim at Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Secretary General Sengezo Tshabangu, branding him a political misfit with minimal national support.
In a strongly worded statement on Thursday, Zivhu dismissed Tshabangu’s political influence, stating:
“Tshabangu may win court battles, but uniting with him would be a disaster for the nation and the economy. His lack of support across the country is clear — he can’t even muster 100 votes nationwide. What matters most right now is putting the country’s interests first.”