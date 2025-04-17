Wildlife Attacks Leave 18 Dead, 32 Injured …

By A Correspondent

At least 18 people have been killed and 32 injured due to escalating human-wildlife conflict in Zimbabwe during the first three months of 2025, according to a report by the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks).

Speaking on Tuesday, April 15, ZimParks spokesperson Tinashe Farawo confirmed that the authority had responded to 579 reported cases of wildlife-related incidents since the beginning of the year.

“Communities are under threat. We’ve seen a worrying rise in both human casualties and livestock losses,” Farawo said.

According to the report, 53 cattle and 85 goats have been killed by wild animals—a significant surge compared to 18 cattle and 21 goats lost during the same period in 2024.

Farawo added that ZimParks had relocated 129 wild animals back into protected areas while 158 were put down due to safety concerns.

“We are stepping up our community outreach efforts. People living near protected areas must be aware of the risks and learn how to respond to wildlife encounters,” he said.

The regions hardest hit include Binga, Hwange, Kariba, Chiredzi, Hurungwe, Nyaminyami, and Mbire.

ZimParks reaffirmed its commitment to fostering peaceful coexistence between humans and wildlife, stating that teams are on the ground educating residents on animal behavior and preventative strategies.

