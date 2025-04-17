ZANU PF Holds Primary Elections in Gutu East After High-Profile Expulsions

Gutu, Zimbabwe – The ruling ZANU PF party is today conducting primary elections in Gutu East constituency to select its candidates for the upcoming parliamentary and council by-elections, following the recent expulsions of senior local representatives.

Six candidates — Zvarevashe Masvingise, Christopher Mashuro, Maone Vheremu, Norbert Chikumbo, Nicolas Chiname, and Phinias Chagonda — are battling it out for the party’s nomination for the Gutu East parliamentary seat. The vacancy was created after the ousting of former legislator Benjamin Ganyiwa from the party.

Simultaneously, three candidates are contesting the Ward 10 council seat, left vacant after the expulsion of former councillor Jainos Mudonhi.

Party members gathered across 26 district centres in the constituency to cast their votes. Voting is reportedly proceeding smoothly, with results expected to be announced later today.

The winners of the primaries will represent ZANU PF in the forthcoming by-elections, which are seen as a key test of the party’s grassroots strength amid internal power struggles and ongoing national economic challenges.

This is a developing story.

