Chitembwe’s Future Secure at CAPS United

CAPS United president Farai Jere has put to rest speculation surrounding head coach Lloyd Chitembwe’s future at the club, affirming that he will remain in charge despite the team’s poor start to the season.

The Green Machine is currently struggling in 17th position with four points after six matchdays, sparking calls for Chitembwe’s dismissal following losses to Ngezi Platinum Stars and Highlanders. However, Jere expressed confidence in Chitembwe’s abilities, citing his experience and achievements, including the 2016 championship win.

“Lloyd Chitembwe is not going anywhere,” Jere stated. “We value his experience, and I plan to extend his contract by another three years.” Chitembwe’s current contract is set to expire, but Jere’s intention is clear.

Instead of replacing Chitembwe, the club is looking to appoint a new assistant coach. Jere revealed that they are close to finalizing the appointment, having interviewed a promising candidate who is a CAF A-qualified coach with championship-winning experience. The new assistant coach is expected to join the team within two weeks.

