Goat Thieves Caught

Spread the love

Bennde Mutale, South Africa — In a dramatic operation underscoring the deepening crisis of cross-border livestock theft, South African police have arrested three men for allegedly stealing and smuggling 88 goats from Zimbabwe into South Africa.

The suspects, aged between 31 and 39, were apprehended on Tuesday in the Bennde Mutale area of Limpopo Province during a coordinated tactical operation involving law enforcement agencies from both Zimbabwe and South Africa.

Limpopo police spokesperson, Colonel Malasela Ledwaba, confirmed the arrests and revealed that the operation was led by the Makuya Police following an intelligence tip-off.

“Concerted efforts by police in the province to fight border crime are yielding results, and this was evident when the Makuya Police arrested three suspects aged between 31 and 39 for smuggling of livestock,” said Colonel Ledwaba.

Authorities seized a white Isuzu 4×4 pickup truck with a canopy and a large trailer carrying the stolen goats, with the total estimated value of the livestock and vehicle placed at R470,000.

“Police received intelligence information about a suspicious vehicle fully loaded with goats suspected to have been smuggled from Zimbabwe into South Africa,” Col Ledwaba said. “The vehicle was monitored until it reached the tar road in Masisi, where it was intercepted.”

The suspects were unable to provide documentation verifying ownership of the animals and now face charges of possession of suspected stolen property. They are expected to appear in the Thohoyandou Magistrate’s Court. Investigations remain ongoing.

This case highlights the ongoing scourge of stock theft along the porous Zimbabwe–South Africa border, where criminal syndicates are known to target goats, cattle, and sheep. The animals are often transported through unmonitored crossing points and sold on the South African black market for up to five times their original value.

Authorities estimate that while goats may fetch between R600 and R1,000 in Zimbabwe, they can be resold in South Africa for R3,500 or more, making livestock smuggling a highly lucrative enterprise.

In response, both governments have intensified joint patrols, intelligence-sharing, and community policing efforts aimed at dismantling transnational livestock theft networks. Local farmers and residents are also playing a role by forming cross-border neighbourhood watch groups to monitor suspicious activity and report incidents promptly.

Police have reiterated their commitment to tackling rural crimes and called on community members to remain vigilant and report any suspected smuggling operations.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...