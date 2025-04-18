School Head Steals Examination Fees

By A Correspondent…

The headmaster of a primary school in Shurugwi has landed in hot water after allegedly diverting funds meant for pupils’ national examinations.

Emmanuel Hove (52), who leads Dombojena Primary School, was brought before the Shurugwi Magistrates’ Court accused of fraudulently using US$1,745 that had been collected from 77 candidates for their November ZIMSEC examination fees.

Presiding magistrate Patricia Gwetsai released Hove on US$100 bail with strict conditions — he must not contact State witnesses, is required to report weekly to the local police station, and must remain at his homestead under the jurisdiction of Chief Nhema.

According to prosecutor Kwanele Njini from the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the funds were collected from the pupils but never submitted to the examination board. Since Dombojena Primary is not an authorized exam centre, Hove was tasked with registering the learners at nearby Railway Block Primary School.

The issue surfaced when Kundai Pedzi, the school’s deputy head, followed up on the registration process and learned from Railway Block Primary that the 77 students had not been registered.

The matter was promptly reported to authorities, resulting in Hove’s arrest.

