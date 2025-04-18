Violent Rains Destroy President Mnangagwa’s Gokwe Independence Venue Where He’s Flown In A Faulty Helicopter

Floods, Prophecy & Defiance: Independence Day Chaos in Gokwe

Torrential Rains Turn Celebration into Chaos

By A Correspondent | ZimEye | A deluge submerges the Independence Day venue in Gokwe, turning the grounds into a muddy lake. The much-anticipated 45th Independence Day celebrations in Gokwe, Zimbabwe erupted into pandemonium when torrential rains pounded the open-air venue mid-ceremony. Tents shuddered under sheets of rain as floodwaters coursed through the field, swallowing up red carpets and plastic chairs. Within minutes, what was meant to be a proud showcase of national unity became an impromptu battleground against nature, with officials scrambling to secure equipment and attendees screaming over the howling wind.



Electrical cables and makeshift structures were soon half-submerged, raising safety fears and forcing a pause in the official program. Organizers had expected over 60,000 people to attend the festivities – but none anticipated that the heavens themselves would unleash a fury on this day.

Soaked but Determined: Thousands Press On

Crowds trudge through thick mud and standing water, refusing to abandon the celebrations. Despite the chaos and ankle-deep mud, thousands of patriotic Zimbabweans pressed on toward the flooded arena, soaked but determined to commemorate their hard-won independence. In an astonishing show of resolve, families with children clutched Zimbabwean flags under torrential rain, and villagers formed human chains to pull each other through swampy patches. “Mvura hayimizwe tava pano!” (“Rain won’t stop us now!”) shouted one elder, her voice barely audible over the downpour, as she urged youths forward. ZimEye correspondents and on-site observers like C.H. Mukungunugwa described streams of people marching onward “soaked but determined,” unwilling to let the tempest douse their celebratory spirit. What began as a political spectacle – a rural district’s turn to host the national gala – transformed into a test of public defiance. With President Emmerson Mnangagwa and other dignitaries looking on in astonishment, the crowd’s grit turned the flooded fiasco into a different kind of history: one of a people unbowed by the elements.

“Denga RaBvuma” – Prophecy in the Storm

Floodwaters engulf infrastructure at the venue as dark clouds loom overhead. As water pooled on the stage and officials huddled under tarps, a spiritual narrative was already taking shape online. Many on social media began linking the sudden downpour to prophecy and divine will. “Denga RaBvuma,” one post read – Shona for “The heavens have agreed.” That cryptic phrase, first shared by Mukungunugwa, reverberated across Facebook and X as onlookers suggested higher forces were at play. In the eye of this storm of interpretations stands Prophet Andrew Wutaunashe, a prominent cleric who had spent the past four weeks in fervent prayer leading up to this day. Wutaunashe – a spiritual advisor with ties to the ruling establishment – had publicly prayed for God to “roll back the waters” of war veteran Blessed Geza . “Geza,” whose very name means “to bathe” in Shona, has been calling for the nation’s cleansing. Wutaunashe warned that Geza’s rising influence was like a flood of its own, intended to “bathe the nation” in a purifying deluge . For weeks he implored heaven to hold back this metaphorical tide. Now, actual rains of biblical intensity were drenching the land at the very moment of national celebration. Was it a coincidence, or a heavenly reply? To some, the cloudburst felt like a prophetic drama made real – as if the elements were echoing the struggle between opposing prayers and destinies for Zimbabwe. The phrase “Denga RaBvuma” gained momentum, implying that the heavens had indeed concurred with a divine plan – be it blessing or judgment – on this Independence Day.



Divine Blessing or Prophetic Warning?

As evening fell over Gokwe with the parade ground still waterlogged and the Independence Flame sputtering against the damp air, an uneasy awe settled on witnesses. The faithful saw blessing in the deluge – a nation literally bathed on its birthday, perhaps washed clean for a new chapter. Skeptics and opposition voices murmured about omens and warnings long foretold yet unheeded. In the aftermath of this unforgettable celebration-turned-surreal-baptism, Zimbabweans are left to ponder the meaning behind the madness. Was this torrential downpour a sign of divine approval, a cleansing benediction over 45 years of independence – or a prophetic warning delivered in rain and mud, a message from above that went unheeded? Only the heavens know, and they aren’t done talking yet.

