Wolves Winger Reflects Allegiance To Warriors

Sports Correspondent

Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Ethan Sutherland has pledged his allegiance to Zimbabwe, committing to play for the Warriors. The 18-year-old made the decision following a fruitful engagement with ZIFA Global and Diaspora chair Marshall Gore and vice captain Marshall Munetsi.

Sutherland, who previously represented Scotland’s under-19 team, has obtained a Zimbabwean passport, making him eligible to don the Warriors’ jersey. This exciting development is set to bolster the team’s attacking prowess.

