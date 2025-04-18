Sport
Wolves Winger Reflects Allegiance To Warriors
18 April 2025
Spread the love

Sports Correspondent

Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Ethan Sutherland has pledged his allegiance to Zimbabwe, committing to play for the Warriors. The 18-year-old made the decision following a fruitful engagement with ZIFA Global and Diaspora chair Marshall Gore and vice captain Marshall Munetsi.

Sutherland, who previously represented Scotland’s under-19 team, has obtained a Zimbabwean passport, making him eligible to don the Warriors’ jersey. This exciting development is set to bolster the team’s attacking prowess.