Zivhu Humiliates Tshabangu In Public

Outspoken Zanu PF official Killer Zivhu has taken aim at Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Secretary General Sengezo Tshabangu, branding him a political misfit with minimal national support.

In a strongly worded statement on Thursday, Zivhu dismissed Tshabangu’s political influence, stating:

“Tshabangu may win court battles, but uniting with him would be a disaster for the nation and the economy. His lack of support across the country is clear — he can’t even muster 100 votes nationwide. What matters most right now is putting the country’s interests first.”

