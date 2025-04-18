National
Zivhu Humiliates Tshabangu In Public
18 April 2025
Spread the love

Outspoken Zanu PF official Killer Zivhu has taken aim at Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Secretary General Sengezo Tshabangu, branding him a political misfit with minimal national support.

In a strongly worded statement on Thursday, Zivhu dismissed Tshabangu’s political influence, stating:

“Tshabangu may win court battles, but uniting with him would be a disaster for the nation and the economy. His lack of support across the country is clear — he can’t even muster 100 votes nationwide. What matters most right now is putting the country’s interests first.”