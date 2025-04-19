Comedian Marabha Dies

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

Popular comedian Charles Mapalume, widely known by his stage name Marabha, has died. The beloved entertainer passed away on Saturday in Harare, leaving fans across Zimbabwe and beyond in mourning.

The news was confirmed by fellow entertainer DJ Shugeta, who shared a heartfelt tribute on social media. “We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved brother and friend Charles Mapalume, who was also known as Marabha. He passed away this morning at Harare Hospital. Fly High King,” he wrote.

Marabha rose to fame with his natural comedic flair, captivating audiences through street theatre, skits, and television appearances. He was best known for his performances alongside other local comedy legends and had a unique ability to blend humor with real-life stories, which endeared him to many.

He rose to prominence alongside other household names in Zimbabwean comedy, including Freddy “Kapfupi” Manjalima, Phiri, Bonjisi, Nyondeni, and Nyimo. Together, they helped shape a generation of urban Zimbabwean entertainment, with Marabha’s charisma making him a standout figure.

Tributes have poured in from fans, colleagues, and public figures, all celebrating the life and legacy of a man who brought laughter and light to countless lives.

Details regarding his funeral arrangements are yet to be announced.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...