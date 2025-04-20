Govt Blows Over US$10 Million on Independence Day Gokwe Stadium

A national embarrassment unfolded on Friday as Zimbabwe’s much-hyped Independence Day celebrations descended into chaos, exposing the alleged misuse of over US$10 million in public funds on crumbling infrastructure and shoddy stadium construction.

Despite claims by Local Government Minister Daniel Garwe that the government had completed a “fully equipped, modern stadium” in time for the 45th Independence Day commemorations at Mutora growth point, the reality on the ground painted a starkly different picture.



The so-called state-of-the-art facility, built at Nembudziya open grounds, failed its first real test when heavy rains turned the pitch into a soggy swamp. Security forces struggled to execute parades in the waterlogged arena, and spectators were seen wading through mud as basic amenities buckled under pressure.

Worse still, bucket seats—proudly showcased just a day earlier—were ripped from their bases before the event concluded. Footage widely circulated on social media showed drenched attendees slipping across the slick, uneven surfaces, with many expressing outrage at what they termed a “national disgrace.”

“This is not a stadium. It’s a swamp with plastic chairs,” one attendee said in a video that has since gone viral.

Government sources had boasted of a multi-million-dollar infrastructure overhaul in Gokwe North ahead of the celebrations, but critics now accuse the state of misappropriation and cutting corners for political showmanship.

“This is a textbook example of looting under the guise of development,” said a senior opposition official. “The regime is more interested in optics than actual delivery. Millions have been siphoned off in the name of patriotism.”

With mounting public anger and visible evidence of construction failure, calls are growing for a full forensic audit of the Independence Day expenditure. Neither Minister Garwe nor the Ministry of Local Government had responded to media requests for comment at the time of publication.

As the mud settles on what was supposed to be a celebration of national pride, questions loom large over who benefited from the inflated budgets—and who will be held accountable for the farce.

