Leaked Audio Exposes Dudula Plot Against Broadcaster Ezra Tshisa Sibanda and Charity Foundation

Spread the love

April 20, 2025 | Johannesburg – ZimShowBizOnline

A leaked WhatsApp voice recording has sent shockwaves across southern Africa, revealing a disturbing plot by members of the South African far-right, xenophobic Dudula Movement targeting prominent Zimbabwean broadcaster Ezra Tshisa Sibanda and the humanitarian organization led by Nobuhle Virgie.

The chilling audio, which has been circulated to the media, captures Dudula members expressing outrage over the Nobuhle Virgie Foundation’s support for Zimbabwean refugees and migrants. In the leaked conversation, conspirators reportedly discuss plans to “deal with” Sibanda and the Foundation, accusing them of aiding foreign nationals and undermining Dudula’s anti-immigrant agenda.

Sibanda, a veteran journalist and respected voice in African media, took to social media to condemn the threats and reaffirm his commitment to advocacy. “Let me be clear: helping desperate people is not a crime. Showing compassion is not betrayal. It is humanity,” he wrote. He warned that the voice note, “steeped in venom and xenophobia,” is part of a broader rise in online hate networks radicalizing youth and normalizing bigotry.

“This is not idle gossip,” Sibanda stressed. “It amounts to incitement and, potentially, hate crimes. Authorities must urgently investigate the origins and membership of these extremist groups.”

He called on the South African government to act decisively, warning that the rhetoric mirrored past atrocities from Rwanda to apartheid South Africa. “There is a moral and constitutional duty to reject hate, especially when it masquerades as patriotism,” Sibanda declared.

The Nobuhle Virgie Foundation, known for its extensive humanitarian work with migrants and refugees, has also pledged to continue its efforts despite the threats.

Sibanda closed his statement with defiance: “Dudula, listen closely, I FEAR FOKOL!”

This development has sparked widespread condemnation, with human rights groups urging authorities to crack down on hate-fueled extremism and safeguard those advocating for vulnerable communities.

Story developing…

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...