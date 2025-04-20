Mnangagwa Bunks Prayers After Geza’s Explosive Address

MBUNGO, ZIMBABWE – Sunday, April 20, 2025

By Farai D Hove | ZimEye | President Emmerson Mnangagwa has unexpectedly bunked his highly anticipated appearance at the Zion Christian Church (ZCC) gathering in Mbungo today, sparking intense speculation across the nation. The dramatic no-show comes just hours after fiery anti-corruption activist Blessed Geza issued a bold national address declaring that Mnangagwa will be removed from office “within weeks.”

The president, who was expected to deliver remarks at the influential ZCC event, instead delegated the task to Local Government Minister Daniel Garwe. Social media erupted with reactions as Garwe read a prepared speech in Mnangagwa’s absence, a moment seen by many as a symbolic withdrawal amid growing internal and public pressure.

This latest development follows reports by ZimEye revealing that Mnangagwa’s presidential helicopter, recently used during his trip to Gokwe, is considered prone to crashes. The exposé raised alarm over the president’s safety and could have factored into his sudden cancellation. However, critics and observers suggest that the real reason may lie in Geza’s intensifying campaign.

In a passionate late-night address on Saturday, Geza delivered a blistering critique of the Mnangagwa regime, ridiculing the president’s last public address in Gokwe and calling on Zimbabweans to unite in peaceful resistance.

“The thing we stopped is the 2030 nonsense… No one still talks of that except Daniel Garwe. He takes pills. Mnangagwa has kept him in there,” Geza charged, referencing the president’s Vision 2030 agenda which now lies in tatters.

Geza praised the people for their solidarity during past shutdown actions and urged a renewed stay-at-home protest on Tuesday and Wednesday. He emphasized the spiritual nature of the resistance, citing divine intervention in exposing government wrongdoing during the recent Independence Day celebrations.

“God uses weather as a weapon of war… We ask the churches to continue praying. The spirits of the land keep doing what you do to make sure Mnangagwa goes.”

The activist also highlighted the plight of over 100 detained protesters and journalists like Blessed Mhlanga, saying their only crime was exercising constitutional rights.

“Journalists have permission to take news… He was only doing his job,” Geza declared.

As the regime struggles to respond, the streets are buzzing with speculation. Commenters online are not holding back. One viral post by Facebook user Christian Precious MacHingura summed up the moment: “GEZA updates left him shivering.”

Mnangagwa’s conspicuous absence, paired with Garwe’s awkward appearance as a stand-in, has further fueled speculation about the president’s waning influence. Sources inside the ruling party claim impeachment whispers have turned into overt discussions, with members of Parliament reportedly “no longer wanting him.”

With the opposition energized, the church emboldened, and spirits invoked in the national struggle, all eyes are now on Tuesday’s looming shutdown—and on whether Mnangagwa’s silence today signals the beginning of his political end.- ZimEye

