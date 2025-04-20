Mnangagwa Celebrates Economic Growth As Citizens’ Suffering Worsens

By A Correspondent

President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa marked Zimbabwe’s 45th Independence Day in Gokwe with a speech brimming with self-congratulation, touting his government’s supposed achievements in unity, economic growth, and national resilience. Yet, beneath the polished rhetoric lies a harsh reality for many Zimbabweans who continue to endure deepening poverty, chronic inflation, and deteriorating public services.

At the national event in Gokwe-Nembudziya, Midlands Province, Mnangagwa declared, “Divisive and alarmist elements will never triumph over a nation such as ours; with a rich liberation history and born out of the blood of the brave sons and daughters of this sacred land.” He painted critics as enemies of progress and assured that law enforcement would act in the “best interests” of Zimbabwe—language that critics argue often serves to justify repression rather than reform.

Despite his grand declarations, skepticism continues to grow over Mnangagwa’s ability to deliver real change. Many of the policies he celebrated remain either underfunded, inconsistently implemented, or disconnected from the urgent needs of the majority.

Devolution and Inclusivity

Mnangagwa pointed to Gokwe as a symbol of his administration’s commitment to devolution, claiming no one would be left behind. However, years into his presidency, many rural areas remain neglected, with poor infrastructure and minimal government presence—raising doubts about the sincerity of this “leave no place behind” mantra.

Economic Growth Projections

The President boasted of a projected 5.6% economic growth rate, driven by the mining sector and global commodity prices. But these figures, while encouraging on paper, mean little to ordinary citizens struggling with joblessness, runaway prices, and wages that don’t match the cost of living. Economic growth under Mnangagwa has largely failed to translate into broad-based improvement in livelihoods.

Agriculture and Food Security

He celebrated the Pfumvudza/Intwasa program and a predicted bumper harvest. Yet, many small-scale farmers have criticized the program’s inconsistent support and delays in the distribution of inputs. In a country frequently battered by climate shocks, agricultural resilience remains a distant goal.

Infrastructure and Disaster Recovery

Mnangagwa spoke of rehabilitating infrastructure damaged by extreme weather, including schools, clinics, and bridges. But in many communities, such projects have either stalled or never started, and local authorities often cite lack of funding and poor central coordination.

Citizen Empowerment

The President touted efforts to empower women, youth, and vulnerable groups through financial schemes and training. However, these initiatives often reach only a small fraction of the population, and transparency in their implementation is minimal. For many, the promises of empowerment are more political slogans than tangible change.

Vision 2030

Mnangagwa again committed to his Vision 2030, pledging industrialization and modernization to uplift Zimbabwe into an upper-middle-income country. But with a stagnant industrial base, a crumbling healthcare system, and a restive population, critics question whether his administration has the vision, competence, or political will to meet that ambitious target.

While the President continues to celebrate progress, Zimbabweans on the ground face worsening conditions. The gap between official narratives and lived realities is growing—raising uncomfortable questions about who, if anyone, is truly benefiting from the so-called economic transformation. For many, Independence Day was less about pride and progress, and more a painful reminder of promises broken and futures deferred.

