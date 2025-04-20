Mnangagwa Unfit to Lead Country: Geza

By A Correspondent

War veteran Blessed Geza has delivered a scathing assessment of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s leadership, declaring him unfit to continue leading Zimbabwe.

In a strongly worded statement issued Saturday night, Geza openly called for Mnangagwa to step down immediately, accusing him of presiding over a failed administration.

“Don’t worry about the last kicks of a dying horse — Mnangagwa is going, and we are unrolling a plan of action,” Geza said, hinting at a broader strategy by disgruntled liberation war veterans and activists to push for leadership change.

Geza’s remarks reflect growing frustration among sections of the former liberation fighters, many of whom have become increasingly critical of Mnangagwa’s governance, economic mismanagement, and failure to deliver on promises made since taking power in 2017.

