Mukungunugwa Publishes Gokwe USD10 Million Spending “Breakdown”

Spread the love

ZANU PF photographer Cleopas Mukungunugwa writing on Sunday, published a breakdown of where he says the USD10 million expenditure for the Gokwe independence celebration went. He wrote :

Ko Standard Newspaper yacho tikangozvivharisa 🤷🏽‍♂️

An Open Clarification to The Standard on Independence Day Expenditure

It appears The Standard owned by Alpha Media Holdings and chaired by Trevor Ncube requires yet another economics lesson on the costs of hosting a national event. Since the paper seems determined to mislead the public on the $10 million allocated for Zimbabwe’s Independence Day celebrations, perhaps a breakdown is necessary.

Where the Funds Were Allocated

Venue & Infrastructure

Construction and upgrades to stadiums, roads, and public spaces.

Temporary structures (stages, seating, lighting, sound systems).

Beautification projects to ensure a dignified national event.

2.Security & Emergency Services

Deployment of police, military, and emergency personnel.

Surveillance, crowd control, medical teams, and contingency planning.

Ceremonial & National Symbols

Military parades, flag ceremonies, and cultural displays.

Uniforms, banners, and logistical support for participants.

Cultural & Entertainment ⁠- Performers’ fees, rehearsals, and production costs.

Public engagement through music, dance, and heritage showcases.

Publicity & Media Coverage

Nationwide campaigns to promote patriotism and participation.

Broadcast logistics to ensure all Zimbabweans could partake.

Logistics & Hospitality

Transport and accommodation for dignitaries, artists, and officials.

Catering for attendees, including vulnerable communities invited.

Administrative & Contingency

Event coordination, permits, and staffing.

Emergency reserves for unforeseen circumstances.

A Question for The Standard

….

If the paper were genuinely interested in accountability, it would scrutinize all major expenditures including those of private corporations and opposition groups with the same vigor. Instead, it opts for sensationalism, undermining a celebration that unites millions of Zimbabweans.

One must ask: Why does The Standard consistently distort facts to attack the government while benefiting from its advertising revenue? Is this journalism, or a deliberate campaign to erode public trust in national institutions?

Zimbabwe’s independence was earned through sacrifice. Its celebration is not merely an “expense” it’s an investment in national pride, unity, and heritage. If The Standard disagrees, perhaps it should state so plainly rather than disguising bias as “investigative reporting.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...