Socialite Prince Kelvin Explodes… Speaks On Marabha’s Last Days

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

Socialite Prince Kelvin has revealed that Comedian Marabha had no one to bring him food during his final days in the hospital.

Zimbabwean Facebook socialite Prince Kelvin, who was hospitalized in the same ward as Marabha, shared a heartfelt account of the comedian’s last moments.

Speaking from his hospital bed, Prince Kelvin said, “Marabha had nobody to bring him food while in hospital,” adding that he was moved by compassion to help. “I ended up sharing my food with him,” he said.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...