Geza Effect? Mnangagwa Skips ZCC Mbungo Church Gathering

By A Correspondent

President Emmerson Mnangagwa surprised the nation on Sunday after he failed to attend the much-anticipated Zion Christian Church (ZCC) annual gathering in Mbungo, sparking a flurry of speculation and political commentary.

Mnangagwa, who was scheduled to address thousands of congregants at the influential religious event, instead sent Local Government Minister Daniel Garwe to deliver his remarks. The unexpected absence came just hours after vocal anti-corruption activist Blessed Geza issued a fiery national address predicting Mnangagwa’s political downfall.

“Mnangagwa will be removed from office within weeks,” Geza boldly declared in his broadcast. “Zimbabwe is not a private company, and we will not be ruled through corruption and fear. The people are awake.”

At the ZCC gathering, Minister Garwe read a prepared speech on behalf of the president, but the move was seen by many as a significant political signal. Social media was abuzz with commentary, with some describing the no-show as a “symbolic retreat” in the face of mounting political and public pressure.

Sources within government told this publication that Mnangagwa’s security team and aides, who had already been stationed at Flamboyant Hotel in Masvingo in preparation for the event, were abruptly ordered to return to Harare on Sunday morning.

A senior official at Benjamin Burombo government complex in Masvingo revealed:

“We were told at the last minute that the President was not coming. His close security detail packed up early in the morning and left. No clear explanation was given, but it caught everyone off guard.”

The absence has fueled speculation that Mnangagwa is under increasing internal pressure, both from within the ruling Zanu PF and from growing public dissent. Some analysts are already dubbing the fallout the “Geza Effect.”

One Political commentator noted :

“This isn’t just about skipping a church service. The ZCC event is a political stage, and his absence sends a loud message — either of caution or crisis.”

As whispers grow louder and the nation watches closely, all eyes are now on how President Mnangagwa will respond to this sudden swirl of political tension and public scrutiny.

