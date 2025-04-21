Geza Targets Tagwirei, Chivhayo

Former Zanu PF Central Committee member, Blessed Geza has hinted that controversial businessmen Kudakwashe Tagwirei and Wicknell Chivhayo are among a host of high profile people who are set to be arrested by what he termed “progressive security forces”.

Geza made the announcement this morning while updating the nation ahead of the planned national shutdown set to kickoff on Tuesday.

The former Sanyati legislator who has been leading the fight against President Emmerson Mnangagwa said Tagwirei, Chivhayo, Dilesh Nguwaya, Obey Chimuka and others including Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume will be arrested and charged with corruption.

Earlier on, Geza accused Tagwirei and Chivhayo of capturing Mnangagwa and using him to displace top army bosses opposed to the 2030 agenda.

Geza also announced that he has intelligence that Mnangagwa through Justice minister Ziyambi Ziyambi will be tabling before cabinet, the amendments to the constitution before they are taken to parliament and the public.

He said Zanu PF wants to take advantage of its two thirds majority in parliament to push the amendments that will see Mnangagwa stay in office beyond his mandated two terms that will end in 2028.

