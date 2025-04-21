Leave Mutoriro, MP Challenges Youths

By A Correspondent

Norton MP Honourable Richard Tsvangirai is at the forefront of a robust campaign against drug abuse in his constituency.

In a statement on Sunday , Tsvangirai highlighted the efforts made during a Sports Gala, saying, “Today, we held our Sports Gala—a vibrant celebration of talent, energy, and unity.

Beyond the games, we used every avenue available to raise awareness against drug and substance abuse.

It was also the perfect opportunity to connect and engage with young people, listening to their voices and sharing messages of hope, resilience, and responsibility.”

Through such initiatives, Tsvangirai aims to make a positive impact in his community.

