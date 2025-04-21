Matuke Sparks Outrage After Hijacking Church Service …

By A Correspondent

Lovemore Matuke, Minister of State Security and ZANU PF Politburo member, has come under fire for commandeering the pulpit at the African Apostolic Church’s Easter Conference in Gutu. Matuke used the platform to campaign for ZANU PF and glorify President Emmerson Mnangagwa, turning a sacred service into a political rally.

The move has been widely condemned by critics and church observers, who view it as a blatant violation of the church’s sanctity. A church elder described the incident as a “hijack,” saying, “We came here for spiritual upliftment, not political sermons.”

Matuke’s actions were seen as an attempt to align the church with the ruling party’s agenda, with many congregants expressing discomfort and skepticism. His call for churches to support government initiatives and combat drug abuse was perceived as politically loaded and insincere by some.

The incident has sparked a heated debate about the separation of church and state, with many questioning the appropriateness of using a place of worship for political gain. As one congregant put it, “The church must remain a sanctuary—not a stage for politicians.”

