Wicknell Chivayo Rushes To Buy Kenyan Passports For Entire Family Adopting Fake Names

By Simba Chikanza | ZimEye | The nation’s most controversial tenderpreneur Wicknell Chivayo has rushed to buy Kenyan passports for his entire family.



At a time when Zimbabwean anti corruption activist Blessed Geza has called for his arrest over a series of corruption allegations that begin with his multi million dollar 2015 electric supply tender, Chivayo might have found refuge in Kenya.



Kenya is also where the fraud convict Chivayo has been spotted engaging in casual meetings with its President William Ruto.



There is currently a USD1 Million bounty-reward for Chivayo’s capture, dead or alive.

He is a member of an election rigging network that’s been operating over the last decade working hand in hand with controversial politicians like Edgar Lungu.

Chivayo’s movements to and fro Kenya, increased soon after Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Kenyan partner Kamlesh Pattni was slapped with sanctions over money laundering.





The following are some of the Kenyan passports for Chivayo’s family and include his son John and daughter, Manana.

Chivayo son

