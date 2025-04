BREAKING: ONE CHIGANANDA DIES- Dzamara Kidnapper And Mnangagwa 2030ist, Walter Basopo Is No More

By A Correspondent | A top CIO head, Walter Basopo has died.

Mourners were travelling to the Mnangagwa family member’s home in Chinhoyi on Tuesday evening.







Basopo was announced dead in hospital on Tuesday, according to family sources.







He is one of the intelligence operatives accused of kidnapping the missing journalist Itai Dzamara in 2015. MORE TO FOLLOW… br>

